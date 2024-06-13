2024 G7 summit: Leaders to agree on $50 billion Ukraine loan using frozen Russian assets

BARI: G7 leaders were set to agree on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine as they gathered Thursday for a summit in southern Italy, using the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join US President Joe Biden and leaders from Italy, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan for the talks at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia.

Top of the agenda is a plan for an urgent $50-billion loan to help Kyiv with defence, budgetary support and reconstruction after more than two years of war with Russia.

The loan would be secured against the future profits from interest on 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank assets frozen by Western allies.

"Good news from the G7: another $50 billion for Ukraine," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote on X.

"We are using interest from frozen assets for this—a smart instrument that shows (Russian President Vladimir) Putin our unity, greatly helps Ukraine and relieves the burden on budgets.

"Now we are working on the details."

French President Emmanuel Macron's office had on Wednesday said there was a deal on providing the money by the end of this year.

"We are on the verge of a good outcome here," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday, adding that the details still needed to be thrashed out.