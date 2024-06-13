NATO chief expects France to remain 'staunch' ally

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he expects France to stay a key member of the Western military alliance, even if a far-right government comes to power after upcoming elections.

"Regardless of the different parties elected and the different majorities in the parliaments, we have always seen that NATO allies have remained committed to the alliance because this is in the security interest of each and every ally," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"So I expect France to remain a staunch and important ally also in the future."