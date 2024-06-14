South African President Ramaphosa seems set for reelection after key party says it will back him

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: The leader of South Africa’s second biggest party said Friday it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing he will be reelected in Parliament for a second term.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said his party had now formally signed a coalition agreement with Ramaphosa’s African National Congress, and part of the agreement is Ramaphosa will be president.

Lawmakers are due to elect a president later on Friday and the ANC and DA together have a majority of lawmakers that would see Ramaphosa return for a second term. If Ramaphosa is the only candidate nominated, he would be elected automatically without the need for a vote.

Steenhuisen said the DA was now preparing to co-govern Africa’s most industrialized economy alongside the ANC and the coalition deal was in place.

Ramaphosa’s African National Congress party has been weakened after losing its long-held majority in an election last month, leaving him needing the support of other parties if he is to return as president.

The DA — once the ANC’s biggest political foe — will now support Ramaphosa and continue the ANC’s three-decade hold on the presidency.

The ANC announced late Thursday that it had a coalition agreement in principle with the DA and other smaller parties. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the final details of the agreement were still being worked out. The DA, the second largest party in Parliament behind the ANC with a potentially decisive number of lawmakers, said talks on the details had continued through the night and into early Friday, just before Parliament convened at 10 a.m.

The final deal was signed during a break in the Parliamentary sitting, South African media reported. Two other smaller parties will also be part of the governing coalition.

The 71-year-old Ramaphosa will be reelected automatically if no other candidates are nominated for president. No one else has so far been put forward, though lawmakers can nominate a candidate during Friday’s Parliament session, the first since the landmark May 29 national election. Ramaphosa smiled and shook hands with members of his party as he arrived before taking his seat.