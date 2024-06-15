Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected again as South African president

The Parliament session witnessed frequent interruptions and long voting processes.

The ANC teamed up with the largely-white DA, and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which came fifth, as well as the minority party Patriotic Front (PF), drawing mixed reactions from both members of their respective parties and citizens.

Some welcomed the alliance as a new era in South African politics which would send a strong message of reconciliation and bolster the ailing economy, especially after Mkhonto we Sizwe (MK) - the new party started by ousted former president Jacob Zuma - and the EFF, which came fourth, refused to work with the DA.

Others said the ANC had sold out the citizens of the country by partnering with the DA, which had been the official opposition and opposed several ANC policies since the latter first came to power under Nelson Mandela in 1994.

The GNU partners however were unanimous that the coalition was in the interests of the people of South Africa. "We were voted for by six million people who want us to continue the transformational agenda to changing the lives of the people for the better," ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said at a media conference as the voting inside Parliament continued.