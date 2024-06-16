India opts not to sign Communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

India on Sunday refrained from associating itself with any communique emerging from a Ukraine summit for peace hosted by Switzerland and asserted that it will remain engaged with all stakeholders to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine that was held at a resort near Lucerne in Switzerland on June 15 and 16.

"Our participation in this summit and continued engagement with all stakeholders is with a view to understanding different perspectives, approaches and options to find a way forward for a sustainable resolution of the conflict," said Kapoor, who led the Indian delegation.

"In our view, only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to abiding peace," Kapoor, India's former Ambassador to Russia, added.

More than two years after Russia invaded, leaders and top officials from more than 90 states spent the weekend at the two-day summit dedicated to resolving the largest European conflict since World War II.

"We believe that reaching peace requires the involvement of and dialogue between all parties," stated the final communique, supported by the vast majority of the countries that attended the summit.

The summit concluded with dozens of countries throwing their support behind Ukraine's "territorial integrity" and calling for talks among all parties to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The declaration also urged a full exchange of prisoners of war and the return of deported children.

"The Indian delegation attended the Opening and Closing Plenary Sessions of the Summit. India did not associate itself with any communiqué or document emerging from this summit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India's participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine's Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," it said in a statement.

The MEA said India continues to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict.

"In this regard, India will continue to remain engaged with all stakeholders, as well as both parties, to contribute to all earnest efforts to bring about an early and abiding peace," it said.

Besides India, several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Armenia, Libya, Indonesia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates, have also refrained from signing the final communique of the Peace Summit.

Last year, India had abstained from a vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution titled 'Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine', citing that it "lacked basic concepts" for achieving a sustainable peace in the region.

(With inputs from PTI, AFP and IANS)