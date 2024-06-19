At least nine Rohingyas killed in landslides at Cox's Bazar refugee camps

At least nine Rohingyas were killed in landslides caused by heavy torrential rain in Ukhiya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar Wednesday morning, The Daily Star reported.

Quoting Mohammad Samsudduza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, The Daily Star that the landslides took place in camp no. 9 and 10.

"Nine bodies were recovered," he said, adding that they are working to evacuate Rohingyas living in risky hilly areas.

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas, most of them fled to Bangladesh facing atrocity by the Myanmar junta forces in 2017, have been living in 33 camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar, the report said.

Cox's Bazar has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday.