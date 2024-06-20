Indian farm worker left to die on road with severed arm by employer in Italy

An Indian farm worker has died in Italy after he was allegedly left on a road by his employer following an accident that severed his arm.
Satnam Singh, 31, was injured on Monday while working on machinery on a farm in Latina, a rural area close to Rome with a large community of Indian immigrant labourers, The Guardian reported.
Singh, who came to Italy with his wife three years ago, was allegedly left with his arm severed on the road outside his home in Borgo Santa Maria, The Guardian added.
Police said they were called by his wife and an air ambulance was sent to transport him to San Camillo Forlalini hospital in Rome, where he died of his injuries on Wednesday.
His Italian employer is under investigation for manslaughter, violation of workplace safety regulations and failure to provide aid.
Singh had been working on a plastic roller wrapping machine attached to a tractor when the accident occurred, according to initial investigations.
“Adding to the horror of the accident is the fact that, instead of being rescued, the Indian farm worker was dumped near his home,” Laura Hardeep Kaur, general secretary of the Frosinone-Latina unit of the Flai Cgil union, told Il Giorno newspaper.
“He was left on the road like a bag of rags, like a sack of rubbish … despite his wife begging [the employer] to take him to hospital. Here we are not only faced with a serious workplace accident, which in itself is already alarming, we are faced with barbaric exploitation. Enough now.”
Latina, according to The Guardian report, is known as an area for the exploitation of migrant labourers. Hardeep Kaur said Singh was working for €5 an hour without a legal work contract. “Foreign labourers continue to be invisible, at the mercy of ferocious bosses, often Italian,” she added.