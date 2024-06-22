Shooting at grocery store in Arkansas kills 3 and wounds 10 others, police say

LITTLE ROCK: A shooter who opened fire at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday left the store and parked cars riddled with bullet holes as bystanders ducked for cover both indoors and in the parking lot, killing 3 people and wounding 10 others, authorities said.

The wounded included two law enforcement officers who exchanged fire with and shot the suspect, state police said. The shooting occurred about 11:30 am at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

“It’s tragic, our hearts are broken,” Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police and public safety secretary, told reporters on Friday.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey of New Edinburg. He was taken to jail and charged with three counts of capital murder, while other charges are still pending. No court date had been set, according to the inmate roster.

A state police spokesperson did not know if Posey had an attorney, and the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office said it had no information.

Neither the officers' nor Posey's injuries were life-threatening. The remaining injuries ranged from “not life-threatening to extremely critical,” Hagar said.