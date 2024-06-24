'Rampant' looting, smuggling impeding aid delivery in Gaza: UNRWA

GENEVA: The head of the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees warned on Monday that a breakdown of civil order in Gaza had allowed widespread looting and smuggling and blocked aid delivery.

More than eight months of war have led to desperate humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and repeated UN warnings of famine.

"Gaza has been decimated," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the agency's advisory body.

"We have witnessed unprecedented failures of humanity in a territory marked by decades of violence," he said, according to a written version of his address to the event in Geneva, which took place behind closed doors.

"Palestinians and Israelis have experienced terrible losses and suffered immensely."