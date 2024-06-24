Russia using banned chemical agent on battlefield, alleges Ukraine

KYIV: Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of stepping up frontline attacks using prohibited hazardous chemicals, including tear gas, the latest in a series of allegations of battlefield abuses.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of carrying out war crimes and deploying banned chemical munitions throughout the conflict in Ukraine, now in its third year.

The Ukrainian military said Monday that it had registered 715 cases of the use of ammunitions containing "hazardous chemical compounds" by Russian forces in May.

It said that figure represented an increase of 271 cases compared to one month earlier, and that Russian forces were mainly using grenades dropped by drones to deploy the substances.

Medical facilities have received 1,385 visits from servicemen who had sustained "symptoms of chemical damage of varying severity," it added.