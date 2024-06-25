Israel bombs Gaza as US warns against wider war

There has been daily cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, with fears growing in recent weeks that it could turn into another major front.

In the latest fighting, Iran-backed Hezbollah on Monday said it targeted three Israeli military sites over the border.

Israel's military said its warplanes hit militant infrastructure in the Baalbek area of eastern Lebanon.

Thousands of Lebanese and Israeli civilians from the border areas of their respective nations have been forced to seek refuge away from the fighting in recent months.

"A war must happen to push Hezbollah away from the border," said Helene Abergel, a 49-year-old resident displaced from the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona.

'Dragging Israel into destruction'

In Gaza, Israeli strikes have destroyed much of the territory's infrastructure and left residents struggling to survive.

Netanyahu said the military will soon end the "intense phase" of operations in Gaza's southern Rafah, which prompted vast numbers of civilians that had sought refuge there to flee once again.

The development "doesn't mean that the war is about to end", Netanyahu told Israel's Channel 14 on Sunday.

The prime minister is facing mounting protests in Israel for failing to secure the release of 116 hostages seized on October 7 who remain Gaza, 42 of whom the army says are dead.

"I think Netanyahu is dragging Israel into destruction," demonstrator and former spy Gonen Ben Itzhak told AFP.

The premier on Sunday again rejected the permanent ceasefire demanded by Hamas during on-and-off talks involving the US and other mediators.

"The goal is to return the kidnapped and uproot the Hamas regime in Gaza," Netanyahu said.

Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,626 people, also mostly civilians, the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said.

In Washington, Israel's defence minister was greeted with shouts of "war criminal" by a few dozen protesters as he left the meeting with Blinken.

Gallant also held talks with CIA chief Bill Burns, the key US pointman in negotiations to free the captives.