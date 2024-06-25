Kenya's Parliament on fire as protests against finance bill escalate

NAIROBI: Part of Kenya's parliament building was on fire Tuesday as thousands of protesters against a new finance bill entered and legislators fled, in the most direct assault on the government in decades.

Journalists saw at least three bodies outside the complex where police had opened fire.

The protesters had demanded that legislators vote against the controversial bill imposing new taxes on a country where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered for years.

The protesters outmaneuvered police to enter parliament shortly after legislators voted to pass the bill.

Lawmakers fled through a tunnel, but protesters allowed opposition legislators who voted against the bill to walk out of the besieged building.

The office of the Nairobi governor, a member of the ruling party, also was on fire. The office is located near parliament. Police water cannons were being used to extinguish the fire.

Protesters could be heard shouting, “We’re coming for every politician."