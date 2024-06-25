WHO highlights high tobacco use in Southeast Asia, calls for crackdown on illicit trade

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the Southeast Asia Region has the highest average prevalence of tobacco use among adults, the WHO on Tuesday called on the 11 member countries, including India, to take effective steps to track, trace, and eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products and control unrecorded alcohol.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also cautioned that all forms of tobacco and alcohol, legal or illegal, are harmful to health.

Despite the progress recorded in the fifth edition of the WHO global report on trends in the prevalence of tobacco use 2000–2030, tobacco prevalence is still high.

As per the WHO global report, tobacco use prevalence among adult men decreased from 68.9% to 43.7%, and among adult women, it decreased from 33.5% to 9.4% between 2000 and 2022 in the region.

However, the region accounts for 280 million smokeless tobacco users, nearly 77% of the global total, and 11 million adolescent tobacco users, 30% of the worldwide total.