UK Conservatives' 14 years of economic unrest

LONDON: Britain's Conservatives are expected to lose the July 4 general election in large part because of economic turmoil from Brexit, high taxation and a budget that exacerbated a cost-of-living crisis.

The fallout has overshadowed widespread praise for the Tories' huge financial support provided to millions of Britons during the Covid pandemic.

State subsidies then followed as energy bills soared after key oil and gas producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Those lifelines contrasted markedly with 2010, when the party won power and imposed sweeping austerity measures, initially in a five-year coalition with the centrist Liberal Democrats.

Polls widely forecast that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party will lose the upcoming vote to the main opposition Labour party, led by Keir Starmer.

Growth

Britain's economy has suffered "a decade and a half of stagnation" that resulted in a "toxic combination of slow growth and high inequality", according to the Resolution Foundation think-tank.

"The overall growth picture has been weak," its research director James Smith told AFP.

"A lot of that is international: the impact of the financial crisis, pandemic, inflation, shock growth, but the UK has performed worse" than other G7 nations, he added.

The 2008 global financial crisis, when Labour was in power, slammed the UK economy, sparking a painful recession as costly banking bailouts later gave rise to growth-sapping austerity under the Conservatives.

Brexit, Covid, Ukraine

UK gross domestic product suffered a record annual contraction of 10.4 percent in 2020 while national debt soared owing to the Covid pandemic.