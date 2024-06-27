China's Communist Party expels former defence minister for corruption

BEIJING: Former Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu was expelled from the ruling Communist Party and is being investigated for corruption and bribery, the official Xinhua news agency reported Thursday.

The Defense Ministry said Li had abused his authority to enrich himself by taking bribes and granting favors in violation of military and party discipline. Li was removed from office in October 2023 after disappearing from public view for almost two months.

Such charges have been leveled against numerous military leaders under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who also heads the armed forces as chairman of the Central Military Commission and has made a crackdown on corruption a hallmark of his rule since taking power more than a decade ago.