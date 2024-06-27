Over half of Sudan face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report

PORT SUDAN: More than half of Sudan's population is facing high levels of "acute food insecurity", a situation exacerbated by the country's devastating war, said a report cited by the United Nations on Thursday.

Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict in the northeast African country of 48 million has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.