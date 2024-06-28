Biden, Trump call each other liar, worst president, during testy presidential debate

They're killing our people in New York, in California, in every state in the union because we don't have borders anymore. Every state is now a border. And because of his ridiculous, insane, and very stupid policies, people are coming in and they're killing our citizens at a level that we've never seen. We call it migrant crime, Trump said.

I call it Biden migrant crime. They're killing our citizens at a level that we've never seen before, and you're reading it like these three incredible young girls over the last few days. One of them, I just spoke to the mother, and they just had the funeral for this girl, 12 years old. This is horrible, what's taken place, what's taken place in our country, said the former president.

Trump also slammed Biden on his foreign policy that could not stop the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

This is a war (Ukraine) that never should have started. If we had a leader in this war -- he led everybody along. He's given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine. That's a lot of money. I don't think there's ever been anything like it. Every time that Zelenskyy comes to this country, he walks away with $60 billion, Trump said.

He's the greatest salesman ever. And I'm not knocking him, I'm not knocking anything. I'm only saying, the money that we're spending on this war, and we shouldn't be spending. It should have never happened. I will have that war settled between Putin and Zelenskyy as president-elect before I take office on January 20th, he said.

Biden in response called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

He's killed thousands and thousands of people. He has made one thing clear; he wants to reestablish what was part of the Soviet empire, not just a piece, he wants all of Ukraine. That's what he wants. And then, you think he'll stop there? Do you think he'll stop when he takes Ukraine? he said.

What do you think happens to Poland? What do you think about Belarus? What do you think happens to those NATO countries?...And by the way, all that money we give Ukraine from weapons, we make here in the United States.

We give them the weapons, not the money at this point, Biden said.

Responding to a question on the war in the Middle East, Biden said everyone from the UN Security Council, straight through to the G7, to the Israelis and Benjamin Netanyahu himself have endorsed his peace plan put forward by him.

It has three stages to it. The first stage is to trade the hostages for a ceasefire. The second phase is a ceasefire with additional conditions. The third phase is, no, the end of the war. The only one who wants the war to continue is Hamas, he said, adding the US was pushing hard to get them to accept it.

We're providing Israel with all the weapons they need and when they need them. And by the way, I'm the guy that organised the world against Iran when they had a full-blown intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Israel, he said.

We saved Israel We continue to send our experts and our intelligence people as to how they can get Hamas like we did bin Laden, Biden said.

Trump said he would let Israel finish its job against Hamas.

As far as Russia and Ukraine, if we had a real president, the president that knew that was respected by Putin, he would have never invaded Ukraine, he said.

 I will tell you what happened. He was so bad with Afghanistan. It was such a horrible embarrassment, the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country that when Putin watched that and he saw the incompetence that he should have fired those generals like I fired, Trump said.

So, he's got no love lost, but he should have fired those generals. No general got fired for the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, Afghanistan, where we left billions of dollars of equipment behind. We lost 13 beautiful soldiers. And 38 soldiers were obliterated, he said.

In the end, Trump was asked if he would accept the results of the 2024 election.

The former president said he'll accept the election result if he thinks it's fair.

However, Biden said, I doubt whether you'll accept it.