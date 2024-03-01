At least 44 killed in building fire Bangladesh capital

DHAKA: At least 44 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire blazed through a seven-storey building in an upscale neighbourhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka late Thursday, authorities said.

"So far 43 people have died from the fire," Bangladesh's health minister Samanta Lal Sen told AFP after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an adjoining burn hospital.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia said one more person died at Dhaka's main police hospital to bring the death toll to 44.

Sen said at least 40 injured people were being treated in the city's main burn hospital.

"None of them are out of danger," he told AFP.