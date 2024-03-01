Facebook parent Meta to stop deals funding Australian journalism

SYDNEY: Facebook parent Meta announced Friday it would no longer pay Australian media companies for news, prompting a government warning that the firm was in "dereliction" of past promises.

Extending a global retreat from news content, Meta said it would scrap the Facebook News tab in Australia and would not renew deals with news publishers worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"People don't come to Facebook for news and political content," the firm said, explaining the move.

The decision had been on the cards but will come as a hammer blow for Australian news outlets already struggling to stay afloat.

Meta had previously announced it would not renew content deals with news publishers in the United States, Britain, France and Germany.