Nikki Haley hammers Trump for being all about himself; faces protests in Virginia

Both her rallies in Richmond and Falls Church were marked with protestors who were opposed to her candidacy, and many said were supporters of 77-year-old Trump, who is leading the national polls against 52-year-old Haley by more than 64 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics that monitors all such polls.

Addressing overflowing halls in Virginia, Haley hammered Trump for being all about himself and alleged that he cares little about the country and its people.

She told the cheering crowd that electing Trump as the president would result in four years of chaos in the US.

"Everybody in the media is trying to figure out 'why does she keep fighting?'"Haley told the crowd in Richmond, VA, "The answer is I'm doing this for my kids, and your kids," she said.

Asserting that the administration of both Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden has worsened the country's economy, she said it's time to have an accountant in the White House, which was greeted with applause from the audience.