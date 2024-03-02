US forces destroy Houthi surface-to-air missile: CENTCOM

WASHINGTON: US forces struck and destroyed a Houthi surface-to-air missile in Yemen on Friday after deciding it posed an "imminent threat" to American aircraft, the US Central Command in the Middle East announced.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States is spearheading a naval coalition to protect vessels in the vital waterway, and has also conducted air strikes in Houthi territory, both on its own and alongside Britain.