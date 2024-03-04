A 4-year-old Gaza boy lost his arm – and his family. Half a world away, he’s getting a second chance

Homeless, with only the clothes on their backs, the families split up to stay with different relatives. But in wartime, seemingly trivial decisions — like where to seek shelter — have outsized consequences.

On Dec. 6, two Israeli airstrikes slammed into Omar’s grandparents’ home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza. The explosion peeled the skin from his face, exposing raw pink layers peppered with deep lacerations. His left arm could not be saved below the elbow. His parents, 6-year-old sister, grandparents, two aunts and a cousin were killed.

Omar was pinned beneath the rubble as rescuers dug with their hands through soot-blackened concrete. Finally they reached his little body, still warm, bleeding but somehow alive, and lifted him to safety. He was the only survivor.

As the weeks passed, Omar lay on a bed in a hospital corridor with his arm wrapped in bandages — even as his child’s mind somehow imagined it might grow back. The collapsing heath care system in Gaza could provide only rudimentary care for the burns on his leg and torso.

“Our view was, anywhere is better for him than being in Gaza,” said Adib Chouiki, vice president of Rahma Worldwide, a U.S.-based charity, who heard about Omar from the group’s humanitarian team in Gaza.

Israel and Egypt have tightly restricted the movement of people out of Gaza, allowing just a few hundred to exit each day, mostly those with foreign citizenship. Some Palestinians have been able to get out by using private brokers. The World Health Organization says 2,293 patients – 1,498 wounded and 795 ill – have left Gaza for medical treatment alongside 1,625 companions. Yet roughly 8,000 patients remain on a waiting list to go abroad, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Chouiki began reaching out to contacts in the Palestinian, Israeli and Egyptian governments. He got new passports issued for Omar and Abu Kuwaik, and Israeli security clearance for the aunt to accompany her nephew from Gaza to Egypt.

Abu Kuwaik was taking a leap of faith. Permission to leave Gaza came while Montanti was still working to get U.S. government approval for Omar to fly to New York.

“He cried and cried and begged me to take him back to my kids,” Abu Kuwaik said. “Eventually we got him into the ambulance and drove toward the border.”

After waiting nervously while their paperwork was examined, they were loaded into an Egyptian ambulance and whisked across the Sinai desert.

Once safely in an Egyptian military hospital, Omar and his aunt waited for weeks until U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave them the green light to fly to New York on Jan. 17.

Omar’s wounds are healing, but he remains deeply traumatized. At Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, he had skin graft surgery for the severe burn on his leg. A constellation of gray shrapnel scars remain scattered across his face, looking almost like freckles.

He was eager to be fitted with his new prosthetic arm, and approached it as it lay on a table Wednesday, smiling mischievously as he reached out to touch it. “My arm is nice.”

“The kids, they feel whole,” Montanti said. “Psychologically it means so much.”

Shriners is currently treating two other kids from Gaza, including an American citizen who was trapped there when the war began. There are plans to bring another child from Gaza, a 2-year-old boy whose leg was amputated above the knee. He’ll be accompanied by his mother, leaving behind family for the sake of her child.

Omar and his aunt boarded a plane back to Cairo a day after the boy got his arm. They were accompanied by a member of her extended family who has a home in Egypt, where they’ll stay while trying to secure more permanent housing.

“I almost don’t sleep,” Abu Kuwaik said. “I think about Omar and I think about my kids, and the conditions they’re living in back there in the tents.”