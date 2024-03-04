A Hollywood ending: Remote Scottish shop selling luxury vegan chocolates heads to Oscars 2024

CAMPBELTOWN: In a storyline improbable enough for Hollywood, a vegan chocolatier in a remote Scottish port town has made the confectionery to be given to silver screen icons at next month's Oscars.

Fiona McArthur's luxury chocolates will be handed out to Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and other VIPs at cinema's biggest annual night, with each nominee in the main categories to be treated to a box.

McArthur, 37, only opened her small chocolate shop in Campbeltown, western Scotland, in 2019 but it soon caught the eye of the company responsible for assembling Academy Awards goody bags.

At first she thought it was a hoax.

But after verifying the firm online, she realised the offer to help fill the gift packs worth tens of thousands of dollars for the March 10 ceremony was genuine.

"It's mind blowing! I can't believe it still," she told AFP from "Fetcha", her self-owned and run shop.

"The best director, best actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress -- they all get one of my boxes.

"I'm really excited... it's amazing!" she added.

McArthur, a film buff, saw most of the nominated films at her local art-deco cinema -- opened in 1913 -- with notebook in hand to jot down ideas for the tailor-made boxes to come.

She ended up designing six different vegan chocolates inspired by this award year's biggest films.