Jay Shetty: A self-help guru exposed?

Jay Shetty, the self-help podcaster, former Hindu monk and bestselling author whose Hollywood status led him to officiate the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, plagiarized social media posts and lied about key aspects of his life while climbing the ladder of stardom, according to a damning expose, the New York Post reports.

Shetty is the author of bestselling books "Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" and "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go," falsely claimed to have spent three years in a temple in India, the Post said quoting The Guardian report.

The host of popular "On Purpose" podcast, whose guests have included the likes of Michelle Obama and other celebrities, has also concealed his past affiliation with a Hare Krishna sect, members of which were once accused of child sexual assault and corporal punishment.

The Guardian report was headlined "Uncovering the higher truth of Jay Shetty."