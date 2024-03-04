Nikki Haley scripts history by defeating Trump in Washington DC for first primary victory

Haley, 51, received 1,274 votes (62.9 per cent) against 676 votes (33.2 per cent) received by her main rival and former President Trump.

Haley will receive all 19 Republican delegates who were up for grabs in Washington DC, giving her 43 delegates nationwide - well behind Trump's 247.

The contest took place over the weekend in a downtown hotel just steps away from the heart of DC’s lobbying hub.

"Let’s do it. Thank you, DC! We fight for every inch," Haley posted on X soon after her victory.

"Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past 8 years. It's time to start winning again and move our nation forward!" she wrote in another post.

Haley, the former US envoy to the UN under the Trump administration, lost in South Carolina, her home state last month. But she is the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history.