'Ten children died of malnutrition in Gaza hospital'

At least ten children have reportedly died because of dehydration and malnutrition in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Northern Gaza Strip in recent days, a statement issued by Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

There are likely more children fighting for their lives somewhere in one of Gaza's few remaining hospitals, and likely even more children in the north unable to obtain care at all.

"These tragic and horrific deaths are man-made, predictable and entirely predictable," Adele Khodr said.

"Now the child deaths we feared are here and are likely to rapidly increase unless the war ends and obstacles to humanitarian relief are immediately resolved," the statement noted.

The widespread lack of nutritious food, clean water and medical services, a direct consequence of the impediments to access and multiple dangers facing UN humanitarian operations, is impacting children and mothers, hindering their ability to breastfeed their babies, especially in the Northern Gaza Strip.

The lives of thousands of babies and children depend on urgent action being taken now, Adele Khodr emphasized.