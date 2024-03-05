EU seeks to boost defence two years after Russia's Ukraine invasion

BRUSSELS: Faced with the threat of an expansionist Russia, the European Union will Tuesday propose the joint financing of agreed common weapon purchases as is the case for ammunition.

"The threat of war may not be imminent, but it is not impossible," commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said last week, adding: "It is time for Europe to step up."

There was an "urgent need to rebuild, replenish and modernise member states' armed forces" after decades of trimmed budgets following the Soviet Union's collapse in the 1990s, she said.

The war in Ukraine has forced Brussels to innovate, and an EU defence strategy to be presented Tuesday by commissioner Thierry Breton borrows from some mechanisms already put in place.