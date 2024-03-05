Maldives signs China defence deal as India prepares exit

MALE: The Maldives has signed a "military assistance" deal with China after ordering Indian troops deployed in the small but strategically-placed archipelago to leave, officials said Tuesday.

Some 89 Indian military personnel in the country will be gone by May 10 after having been previously ordered out by pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu, who came to power last year on an anti-Indian platform.

The Maldivian defence ministry said they signed an "agreement on China's provision of military assistance" with Beijing late Monday, saying the agreement was "gratis", or without payment or charge, but giving no further details.

The defence ministry said the deal was to foster "stronger bilateral ties", in a post on social media platform X.