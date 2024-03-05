PM Modi congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

NEW DELHI: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday for his return to the premiership, a rare expression of goodwill between leaders of the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Sharif was officially sworn in Monday as prime minister for a second time after a poll marred by claims of widespread vote rigging.

The 72-year-old's army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-L) has formed a coalition government with their historic rival the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and several smaller factions that shuts out loyalists of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, who won the most seats.

"Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

India and Pakistan are bitter adversaries with longstanding political tensions.