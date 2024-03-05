'Reasonable grounds to believe' rapes committed during Hamas attacks: UN report

"In the context of the coordinated attack by Hamas and other armed groups against civilian and military targets throughout the Gaza periphery, the mission team found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred in multiple locations during the 7 October attacks, including rape and gang-rape," the report said.

These happened in at least three locations -- the Nova music festival site and its surroundings, Road 232, and Kibbutz Re'im, it added.

"In most of these incidents, victims first subjected to rape were then killed, and at least two incidents relate to the rape of women's corpses," the report said.

Despite calls for victims of sexual violence to come forward and testify, none did.

However, members of the mission were able to interview survivors and witnesses of the October 7 attacks, as well as members of the health services.

They viewed 5,000 photographs and 50 hours of footage of the attacks.

They were also able to talk to some of those hostages who had been released.