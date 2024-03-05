'Relocate to safe areas': India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed

NEW DELHI: One Indian national has been killed and two more injured in a terror attack in Israel. All three victims are agricultural workers from the southern state of Kerala.

The deceased has been identified as Nibin Maxwell (31) from Kerala and is said to have gone to Israel in January this year, when Israel was seeking workers in agricultural, construction sectors to fill in for the Palestinian workers who had to quit after the October 7th Hamas attack.

There are close to 18,000 Indian workers in Israel primarily as health workers. Post the conflict between Israel and Gaza around 1,200 people had returned to India.

Meanwhile, Israel has blamed Hezbollah for the attack that killed the Indian.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to an attack by Hezbollah. They were peaceful agricultural workers who were working on an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot on Monday," the Israeli Embassy in India tweeted.