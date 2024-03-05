S Korea Methodists excommunicate pastor over gay rights

Seoul: South Korea's Methodist Church has excommunicated a pastor for advocating gay rights, according to a church verdict obtained Tuesday by AFP.

Nearly a quarter of South Korea's population of 51 million are Christian and the religious community holds significant political sway, with many evangelicals staunchly opposing gay rights.

Gay marriage is not recognised in South Korea, social pressure keeps many people from being open about their sexuality, and Seoul's annual Pride celebration attracts vicious Christian-led opposition.

More than a dozen attempts to pass broad anti-discrimination laws have failed over the past 16 years in the face of strong opposition from conservative churches and civic groups who say the law will pave the way for legalisation of gay marriage.

Globally, many religious groups have taken steps to embrace LGBTQI rights, with the Vatican recently approving Catholic blessings for same-sex couples.

But on Monday South Korea's Methodist Church upheld a lower church ruling to excommunicate pastor Lee Dong-hwan for having engaged in activities in support of gay rights, the verdict showed.

"The church doctrine stipulates acts of agreeing or sympathising with homosexuality amount to rules violations," the church said in a verdict.