Teenager dead, four other people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia bus stop, police say

PHILADELPHIA: A teenager was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a north Philadelphia bus stop on Monday afternoon, police said.

The city's police commissioner, Kevin Bethel, said about 15 to 20 students were at a bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighbourhood around 3:45 p.m. when two people walked up and opened fire. Police said people were getting on the stopped bus when the gunfire erupted.

Police said one 17-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Two 15-year-olds had graze wounds and a 49-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman on the bus were hit, they said.