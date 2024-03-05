US elections: McConnell weighs endorsing Trump in a stark turnaround since Jan 6 Capitol riot

Taken together, it lays bare the lengths that McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader and an ever-calculating politician, will go as he works to win back Republican control of the Senate in what could be among his final acts in power.

"I still have enough gas in the tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics, and I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm which they have become accustomed," McConnell said last week in announcing his decision to step aside as leader for the next session.

Not long ago, it appeared Trump would have few fans politically lining up behind his bid to return to the White House, particularly from the halls of Congress.

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, key Republicans, including McConnell, signalled unequivocally they were done with Trump.

In a scathing speech during the Senate impeachment trial on charges Trump incited the insurrection at the Capitol, McConnell decried Trump's intemperate language and the "entire manufactured atmosphere of looming catastrophe" and "wild myths" about a stolen election.

"The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things," said McConnell after the mob siege.

Still, McConnell declined to vote to convict Trump of the impeachment charges in the Senate trial, saying it was for the courts to decide, since the defeated president by then was out of office. "He didn't get away with anything yet," McConnell said in the February 2021 speech.

Trump is now charged in several cases, including a federal indictment for conspiring to defraud the US and obstruct an official proceeding related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election. Trump has appealed, claiming immunity.

The first sign that McConnell was leaving the door open to reuniting with Trump came in early 2023, when he was asked about Trump's potential return to the presidential campaign.

At the time, McConnell suggested he would support the Republican Party's eventual nominee, declining to name names or mention Trump.

But endorsements matter to Trump, who has assigned key campaign staff in charge of roping in support from elected officials in what has become a two-way political street.

The GOP leaders are also relying on Trump to support—or at least not attack—their own nominees for the House and Senate.