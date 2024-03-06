Nikki Haley wins a Super Tuesday election in Vermont despite losing elsewhere to Trump

WASHINGTON: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has scored a surprise victory on Super Tuesday, upsetting Donald Trump to win Vermont.

That victory will do little to dent Trump's primary dominance, however.

The former president won 11 other states on Super Tuesday.

Haley is the last major rival to Trump standing in a once-crowded primary field.

She has increasingly stepped up her attacks on the former president, arguing that he will lose in November to President Joe Biden if he clinches the party's nomination.

On the Democratic side, Biden also ran up the score with wins all around the country against only token primary opposition all but cementing the long-expected November rematch between him and Trump.