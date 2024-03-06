Russia adds chess legend Kasparov to list of 'terrorists and extremists'

MOSCOW: Russia's financial watchdog added chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of "terrorists and extremists" on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old former world chess champion has been a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly spoken out against Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

The Rosfinmonitoring watchdog is responsible for combatting money laundering and terror financing, and those listed can have their bank accounts seized.

Rosfinmonitoring added Soviet-born Kasparov to its database of "terrorists and extremists" without giving a reason.