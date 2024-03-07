A girl went missing, seizing South Africa's attention. Now her mother is charged with selling her

CAPE TOWN: The mother of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and selling or trafficking her daughter, a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country's attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives.

The girl, Joslin Smith, has still not been found and police renewed calls for “every citizen, every person” to help find her amid fears she may have been taken to a different city or even out of the country.

In the days after Joslin's disappearance last month, local media reported that neighbors had accused her mother of selling her for just over $1,000.

The discovery of a child's discarded clothing near Joslin's home last weekend heightened emotions.

Her mother, Kelly Smith — whose full name given by prosecutors is Racquel Chantel Smith — has now been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking offenses along with three others, two men and a woman. One of the men is Smith's boyfriend. She claimed she left Joslin with him on Feb. 19 while she went to work.

Joslin was reported missing that day.