Biden hopes to use his State of the Union address that he's up to the presidential job

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set to use his State of the Union address Thursday to promote his vision for a second term to a dispirited electorate who questions whether he's up to the job and to warn that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative.

Biden's third such address from the House rostrum will be something of an on-the-job interview, as the nation's oldest president tries to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain 2024 rival.

The president hopes to showcase his accomplishments on infrastructure and manufacturing, as well as push for action on aid to Ukraine, tougher migration rules, restoring access to abortion, and lowering drug prices, among other issues. But as he does so, the 81-year-old president will be closely watched not just for his message but for whether he can deliver it with vigor and command.