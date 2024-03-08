Biden warns Israel not to use Gaza aid as 'bargaining chip'

PALESTINIAN TERRORITIES: US President Joe Biden warned Israel on Thursday that it cannot use aid as a "bargaining chip" in its fight against Hamas and called for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Gaza, where fears of a looming famine have multiplied.

Using his annual State of the Union address to deliver some of his strongest comments yet about the five-month-long war, Biden also ordered the US military to lead "an emergency mission" to build a temporary pier off Gaza to facilitate more aid deliveries.

His address was delivered to Congress as hopes dimmed for a new truce before the start of Ramadan after Hamas negotiators left talks with mediators in Egypt to consult with the movement's leadership in Qatar.

"To the leadership of Israel I say this -- humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," Biden said.