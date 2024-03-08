France to seal 'right to abortion' in its constitution as world marks International Women's Day

PARIS: France's leadership will use a Napoleon-era press to seal the right to abortion into the country's constitution in a historic ceremony on Friday that's open to the public — and designed to show support to women across the world on International Women's Day.

France is the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in the national charter.

While abortion is a deeply divisive issue in the United States, it's legal in nearly all of Europe and overwhelmingly supported in France, where it's seen more as a question of public health and not politics. French legislators approved the constitutional amendment on Monday in a 780-72 vote that was backed by many far-right lawmakers.