US revitalised partnership with allies like India amidst China's rise: Biden

WASHINGTON: The US has revitalised its partnership with its allies and nations like India, Australia and Japan, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, amidst the rise of China, which he said is indulging in "unfair economic practices" and endangering peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Biden, 81, in his final State of the Union Address before a joint session of the US Congress, said the US wants competition with China, but not conflict.

Biden, seeking re-election in November, said America is in a stronger position to win the competition for the 21st Century against China.

"We are standing up against China's unfair economic practice, standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We revitalised our partnership with allies and the Pacific, India. Australia, Japan, South and South Korea," Biden, a Democrat, said.