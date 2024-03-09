Canada will restore funding to UNRWA, the embattled UN agency in Gaza

TORONTO: Canada will restore funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, weeks after the agency, known as UNRWA, lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support following Israeli allegations against some of its staffers in Gaza.

Canada was one of 16 countries that temporarily halted future payments.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, said Canada has been reassured after receiving an interim report from the United Nations investigation of Israel’s allegations.

“Canada is resuming its funding to UNRWA so more can be done to respond to the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians. Canada will continue to take the allegations against some of UNRWA’s staff extremely seriously and we will remain closely engaged with UNRWA and the UN to pursue accountability and reforms,” Hussen said.

The Canadian government was set to announce the decision on Wednesday but delayed it until Friday, for reasons that were not immediately clear.

The Israel-Hamas war has driven 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes, and U.N. officials say a quarter of the population is starving as access to the enclave is restricted. UNRWA, which employs roughly 13,000 people in Gaza, is the main supplier of food, water and shelter there, but it is on the brink of financial collapse.