Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students

KANO: Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday sent troops to rescue more than 250 pupils kidnapped by gunmen from a school in the country's northwest in one of the largest mass abductions in three years.

The Kaduna state attack was the second mass kidnapping in a week in Africa's most populous country, where heavily armed criminal gangs on motorbikes target victims in villages and schools and along highways in the hunt for ransom payments.

Local government officials in Kaduna state confirmed the kidnapping attack on Thursday but did not provide figures as they said they were still working out how many children had been abducted.

At least one person was shot dead during the attack, local residents said.

Sani Abdullahi, a teacher at the GSS Kuriga school in Chikun district, said staff managed to escape with many students when the gunmen, referred to by locals as "bandits", attacked early Thursday firing in the air.

He told local officials that 187 pupils had been snatched from the main junior school along with another 100 from primary classes. Three residents also said between 200 and 280 children and teachers had been snatched.

"Early in the morning... we heard gunshots from bandits. Before we knew it, they had gathered up the children," resident Musa Mohammed told AFP.