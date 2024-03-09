OpenAI has 'full confidence' in CEO Sam Altman after investigation, reinstates him to board

"I'm pleased this whole thing is over," Altman told reporters Friday, adding that he's been disheartened to see "people with an agenda" leaking information to try to harm the company or its mission and "pit us against each other." At the same time, he said he's learned from the experience and apologized for a dispute with a former board member he could have handled "with more grace and care."

In a parting shot, two board members who voted to fire Altman before getting pushed out themselves wished the new board well but said accountability is paramount when building technology "as potentially world-changing" as what OpenAI is pursuing.

"We hope the new board does its job in governing OpenAI and holding it accountable to the mission," said a joint statement from ex-board members Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley. "As we told the investigators, deception, manipulation, and resistance to thorough oversight should be unacceptable."

For more than three months, OpenAI said little about what led its then-board of directors to fire Altman on Nov. 17. An announcement that day said Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications" in a way that hindered the board's ability to exercise its responsibilities. He also was kicked off the board, along with its chairman, Greg Brockman, who responded by quitting his job as the company's president.

Much of OpenAI's conflicts have been rooted in its unusual governance structure. Founded as a nonprofit with a mission to safely build futuristic AI that helps humanity, it is now a fast-growing big business still controlled by a nonprofit board bound to its original mission.

The investigation found the prior board acted within its discretion. But it also determined that Altman's "conduct did not mandate removal," OpenAI said. It said both Altman and Brockman remained the right leaders for the company.

"The review concluded there was a significant breakdown in trust between the prior board, and Sam and Greg," Bret Taylor, the board's chair, told reporters Friday. "And similarly concluded that the board acted in good faith, that the board believed at the time that its actions would mitigate some of the challenges that it perceived and didn't anticipate some of the instability."