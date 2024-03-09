Toll from starvation in Gaza rises to 23

Three more children die of malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, Palestinian officials said, bringing the confirmed toll from starvation to 23, Al Jazeera reported.

Several hundred thousand people are facing famine in northern Gaza, where they live among the ruins of their homes, without sewage, electricity or any other basic services.

Meanwhile, five people have been killed and 10 injured in Gaza when they were hit by a pallet of aid parachuted into the territory as part of a humanitarian airdrop, The Guardian reported.

New initiatives to get aid into Gaza via airdrops and a maritime corridor are little more than a “Hollywood” show by the US as it simultaneously supplies weapons to Israel, Saul Takahashi, professor of human rights and peace studies at Osaka Jogakuin University has been quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

US President Joe Biden said it was “looking tough” for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza by the start of Ramadan. He also said he was concerned about violence in East Jerusalem without a ceasefire, the report added.