One dead in Ukrainian shelling of Russian border village: governor

MOSCOW: Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border village in the Kursk region killed one woman on Sunday, the local governor said on social media.

Kyiv has shelled Russian border villages for months as Moscow's offensive in Ukraine drags on for more than two years, also sending drones into Russian territory, including far from the border.

Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said Kyiv's forces had shelled the village of Kulbaki, some 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Ukraine border.

"As a result of a direct hit from a shell, a residential building caught fire and a local woman died. Her husband had extensive burns and is now receiving qualified medical care," he said.

Starovoyt later said that a Ukrainian drone fell on an oil depot in the city of Kursk.

Russia's defence ministry also said it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the border Belgorod region.

On Saturday, Moscow said it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions.