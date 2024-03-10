Sailing off Gaza, Israel minister says aid would reach 'those who need it'

JERUSALEM: Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Sunday aid delivered via a planned maritime route would go "to those who need it" in Gaza, where famine looms after five months of war.

Gallant travelled to the "shores of Gaza" on a military boat to inspect "preparations being made for the construction of a sea dock" that would receive humanitarian shipments, he said on social media platform X.

Humanitarian workers and UN officials have said easing overland access of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip would be more effective than maritime shipments or airdrops to alleviate the dire crisis in the besieged territory.

A charity ship meanwhile prepared to sail from the Mediterranean island-nation of Cyprus, the first delivery along a maritime corridor that would be bolstered by a "temporary pier" off Gaza announced by US President Joe Biden.

It was not immediately clear whether Gallant was referring to the same pier, which US officials have said would take up to two months to establish.

"We will make sure that the aid goes to those who need it, and not to those who do not," Gallant said without elaborating on the planned distribution mechanism once aid does make it into Hamas-ruled Gaza.