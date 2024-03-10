Watch: Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic, advocate for quality education, crowned Miss World 2024

MUMBAI: Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2024 title at a grand event here, which saw Indian contestant Sini Shetty only making it to the top 8.

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was named the first runner-up.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned her successor at the star-studded finale here.

Pyszkova is the second Miss World from Czech Republic after 2006 pageant winner Tatana Kucharova.

Bagging the prestigious title is a dream come true but she was not expecting to win, said Pyszkova, who is in her 20s.

At the pageant, her 'Beauty With A Purpose' project centered on "quality education for children" and the new Miss World said she would use the platform to further raise awareness for the cause.

"So far, we have helped 320 children. Through the Miss World platform, I'll be able to help as many children as possible. The Miss World sisterhood is such an empowering community. I think we will be sharing this moment forever because we experienced so many things. We experienced this incredible country, India, together. I'll be happy to come back soon," Pyszkova told reporters here after the finale.