Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologizes for editing family photo

LONDON: Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for "confusion" caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the British royal's health, but had the opposite effect.

Several news agencies that initially published the photo, including The Associated Press, withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation. Issued by the couple's Kensington Palace office on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in Britain, it was the first official photo of Kate since she had abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.

The retractions sent the online rumor mill, already rampant with speculation over Kate's operation and recuperation, into overdrive.

In a post on social media, Kate said that "like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," the post said.