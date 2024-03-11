Youths having to grow up 'too quickly' amid climate fears: Greta Thunberg

STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said Monday that young people like her have had to grow up "too quickly" to resolve a climate crisis caused by previous generations.

Denouncing inaction by politicians on climate change, Thunberg made her remarks just days ahead of the fifth anniversary of a global youth climate protest that drew over a million participants.

On Monday, she sat on the steps of Sweden's parliament, blocking the main entrance in a protest with around 10 other youth activists, holding a banner reading "Climate Justice Now".

"We are way too many young people who have had to grow up in the climate movement and who have had to grow up way too quickly, to take the responsibility to try to clean up after the older generations," Thunberg told AFP.

"The Swedish government as well as all other governments in the world are not treating the climate crisis like a crisis at all."